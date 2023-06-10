UEFA’s decision after Conference League final will see West Ham supporters rejoice

For any supporters of West Ham United, Wednesday night’s 2-1 win over Fiorentina in the Europa Conference League final will live long in the memory.

Even though approximately 4-5,000 Hammers fans had tickets for the game, given the small capacity of the stadium in Prague, there were apparently at least 20,000 more than travelled in order to be in the fan park or closer to the action, rather than watching it from their armchairs.

Their commitment was certainly rewarded, as Jarrod Bowen’s last-minute winner sent anyone of a claret and blue persuasion into ecstasy.

The win also means that David Moyes’ side automatically qualify for the 2023/24 Europa League, meaning a step up in European quality next season.

Since that epic win, UEFA have made one decision that will certainly please West Ham’s broad supporter base, though their players will really have to dig in to make more dreams come true.

According to UEFA’s official website, the 2023/24 Europa League final will be held at the Dublin Arena, which has a reported capacity in excess of 50,000.

If David Sullivan and his board can acquire the players that Moyes wants, and the east Londoners prove as hard to beat in Europe as they have over the past two seasons, can you imagine just how many Hammers fans will be in Dublin for the final.

Thinking of that possible scenario has to inspire West Ham’s players to go one better in the Europa League than they did in 2021/22.