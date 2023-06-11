According to Daily Star, Tottenham are plotting a stunning £50m bid for Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho.

The England international made a high-profile move to Old Trafford from Borussia Dortmund in 2021, with Manchester United shelling out a hefty £73 million for his services. However, Sancho has struggled to live up to expectations, falling short of his potential and underperforming for the club thus far.

Under Erik ten Hag he has shown signs of improvement but his performances are yet to justify his price tag.

He is now being linked with a move away from the club with Tottenham showing interest in signing him. New manager Ange Postecoglou is known for developing and improving players and getting the best out of them.

A move to Spurs could provide Sancho with the opportunity to rediscover his form from his successful time at Borussia Dortmund.

Tottenham are expected to have a busy summer transfer window with several players set to leave and a number of new arrivals expected.

Postecoglou aims to build a team that aligns with his preferred style of play, requiring players who can adapt to his system.

As per the report, Manchester United are likely to demand a fee in the vicinity of £60 million for Sancho. However, whether the two clubs can reach a deal remains to be seen, as Tottenham would be taking a significant gamble by investing over £50 million in a player who has yet to fully prove himself in the Premier League.

Nonetheless, given Postecoglou’s reputation, perhaps he can unlock Sancho’s full potential if the move materialises.