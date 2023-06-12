West Ham line up bid to sign £160k-a-week playmaker who just won league title

West Ham United are reportedly keen on the potential transfer of Manchester City midfield misfit Kalvin Phillips this summer.

According to 90min, David Moyes is eyeing up Phillips as one option to come in and bolster his midfield ahead of next season amid doubts over the future of club captain Declan Rice.

The Hammers would do well to pounce for a talent like Phillips, who looked superb for Leeds United before earning a big move to City last year.

The England international hasn’t played as often since moving to the Etihad Stadium, though he can still point to the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League titles he picked up this term.

If Phillips now wants to go back to playing more often, he could do well to take up an offer from West Ham if it comes in.

City may want to keep the 27-year-old as a squad player for a bit longer, however.