Chelsea could price Mason Mount out of Man United switch

It’s already been a long-running saga, and it appears that Mason Mount’s Chelsea future will take some time to resolve yet.

The England international doesn’t appear willing to sign a new deal with the west Londoners, and even the appointment of progressive coach, Mauricio Pochettino, hasn’t changed his mind.

However, he could find that his current employers are going to price him out of a move elsewhere.

According to Sky Sports, Man United are still very much interested in securing his services but importantly, they will not overpay for the player.

Though it isn’t clear exactly how much Erik ten Hag and his Man United paymasters are willing to go to, The Guardian report that the Blues will demand at least £60m for a player that its believed Pochettino wants to keep.

The report also states that personal terms have already been agreed with the Red Devils, so it would appear that for any transfer to now conclude successfully, it’s purely a question of haggling over the sale price.

For the benefit of all concerned, the quicker that everyone can cross the i’s and dot the t’s the better.

Both clubs need to make improvements in their squads and, rather than spending the best part of the summer negotiating, it’s important that the deal gets done – or not – so everyone knows where they stand.

Chelsea are playing a dangerous game mind, as Mount could then dig his heels in and move for nothing in a year’s time.