Brendan Rodgers Celtic return all but sealed following positive talks

Former Liverpool and Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers is reportedly closing in on a return to Celtic to replace the departing Ange Postecoglou.

The Northern Irish tactician is now widely expected to make a return to Celtic following a positive round of talks, according to the Guardian, who say this now looks to be all but sealed.

Rodgers has had a difficult few months, with things ending badly for him at Leicester, despite previously bringing the team so much success, but it now looks like he could be about to land another big job.

Celtic will no doubt be thrilled to attract such a proven candidate after the success Rodgers had in his first spell at the club between 2016 and 2019.

Postecoglou also did well during his time as Celtic manager, and that led to Tottenham swooping for him this summer as they sought a replacement for Antonio Conte.

It won’t be easy to build on what Postecoglou achieved at Celtic Park, but Rodgers is surely one of the strongest candidates the Scottish giants could have hoped for.