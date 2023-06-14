Laura Woods to leave talkSPORT’s Breakfast Show after six years

Though it might not have come as a shock to her co-presenters on the talkSPORT Breakfast Show, Laura Woods effectively handing in her notice live on air on Wednesday morning left her an emotional wreck.

The broadcaster still has two weeks left on the show, with her last day at the radio station coming on Wednesday, June 28.

The Sun report that they believe she will take up a new position with TNT Sports, who will be taking over Champions League coverage from BT Sport as from next month.

Though this wasn’t confirmed by Woods herself in her morning show, it’s clear that she will have something else lined up as walking away from a job that you’ve been hugely successful for years and not know what’s next makes no sense whatsoever.

Alongside Ally McCoist and Gabriel Agbonlahor, Woods gave a lengthy speech to the talkSPORT listeners about why she has enjoyed working with the channel so much but why she feels it’s now time for a change.

When it was the turn of the former Rangers striker and Aston Villa captain to give their tribute, Woods could no longer keep her composure and burst into tears.

More Stories / Latest News Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could be an option for Championship club this summer Harry Kane transfer odds: Manchester United second-favourites to sign Spurs star Deal for Tottenham’s primary target close to being finalised with personal terms virtually agreed

So much so that they were instructed to go to a break to allow her to calm down.

She’s bound to be missed by a loyal following, though it’s unlikely to be long before she’s seen on our screens once again.