West Ham set to land double deal for two players

After the epic Europa Conference League final win against Fiorentina in Prague a week ago, it’s back down to business for West Ham United.

Pre-season for the 2023/24 Premier League is only just over a month away, and with the transfer window already open, David Moyes and his board would do well to get ahead of the pack and make some signings as soon as practicable.

After showing a tremendous team spirit to haul themselves out of relegation trouble at the back end of 2022/23 and go on to win the European title, the Hammers have got to grasp the nettle and continue to build.

The need for suitable improvements is only exacerbated when one takes into account that the club’s talisman, Declan Rice, is likely to move onto pastures new.

However, with a significant fee expected for the outgoing Hammers captain, that would give the east Londoners the opportunity to strengthen.

Indeed, to that end, the Daily Mail note that a double deal for Leicester City’s Harvey Barnes and Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse is in the offing.

More Stories / Latest News Chelsea stepping up interest in potential £50million wonderkid transfer Manchester United struggling to find buyer for under-performing star on high wages Chelsea defender keen on summer Stamford Bridge exit

Barnes has 54 goals and 38 assists across his career according to WhoScored, with Ward-Prowse’s numbers similarly impressive. WhoScored note the Saints captain has 52 goals and 40 assists.

If the Hammers are able to land both in due course, they’ll certainly help to provide the east Londoners with a platform to do well in any of the competitions that they enter.