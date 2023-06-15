“Two shots” – Man City star names teammate that got sick in Jack Grealish’s mother’s purse

This season will go down in the history books for Man City as Pep Guardiola’s side won the treble and in celebrating this amazing achievement, one City star vomited in Jack Grealish’s mum’s purse.

City stars went from Istanbul to Ibiza to Manchester all in the space of three days as they celebrated their achievement while also blowing off some steam.

Jack Grealish was the man that gained the most attention from the media as his party-boy behaviour created the perfect storylines. However, Man City goalkeeper Ederson has now named the player that went beyond his limits and ended up getting sick into the purse of Grealish’s mother.

Ederson names the Man City star that vomited in Jack Grealish’s mum’s purse

Speaking on international duty with Brazil, goalkeeper Ederson revealed how most of the Man City squad enjoyed a drink during their celebrations.

In an interview with Brazilian outlet Globo Esporte, the 29-year-old said: “After a very exhausting and incredible season, only United had managed it, of course we have to take advantage and let our emotions out.

“These are months of intense work. Who drinks, drinks. 99 per cent of the group drank it, enjoyed it. Many players ended up only on Monday. That’s part of it. You have to enjoy the good times.”

The Brazilian then went on to say: “Dias went to make that exception, but it didn’t work out for him. Two shots and he blew it all out [laughs]. Coincidentally, it was all in Jack Grealish’s mother’s purse.”