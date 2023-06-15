Video: Late drama in Nations League as Man City star plays role in goal that sends Spain to final

Spain are through to the final of the UEFA Nations League after beating Italy 2-1 and there was late drama as Joselu scored the winner in the 88th-minute. 

The Spanish were the better of the two teams throughout and after just three minutes Yeremy Pino pounced on a Bonucci error to make it 1-0. Eight minutes later a penalty was awarded to Italy following a Robin Le Normand handball and the spot-kick was converted by Lazio’s Immobile to level the clash at 1-1.

However, there was late drama in the match as Espanyol’s Joselu scored an 88th-minute winner and Man City’s Rodri played a role in the goal as his deflected shot landed at the feet of the 33-year-old.

It was been a great week for the Spain international scoring the winner in the Champions League final for City and now helping his country to the final of the UEFA Nations League.

