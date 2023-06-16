Things have been a bit of a mess at Leeds of late, and though 49ers Enterprises have recently taken over the club, it’s bound to take time for the Elland Road outfit to get back to where they were before their disastrous 2022/23 campaign.

The season is likely to have taken its toll on all concerned and, whilst relegation won’t have been the ending that anyone connected with Leeds will have wanted, the fact that the season is over is likely to have come as something of a relief.

For one player in particular, he’s very glad indeed to be out of the spotlight.

According to Kicker, Max Wober, who is currently away on international duty with Austria, is spending his time concentrating on other things.

“Everything feels more free,” he was quoted as saying.

“It’s good for me that I can concentrate on other things again. We just didn’t manage to win the important games. Everything was tense in a way.”

The player’s honesty might not go down well with supporters of the club.

Many appear to forget that football is just a job for lots of players, and, as with any form of employment, there are good days and bad days.

When there’s more of the latter than the former, then going into work can become a real grind and, if you’re in a team that isn’t winning football matches, the pressure becomes a daily occurrence.

At present, Leeds remain without a manager and sporting director, but perhaps by the time Wober returns for pre-season, things might be on a more even keel and he, along with his team-mates, can start to enjoy their football once more.