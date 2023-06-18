Chelsea want £100,000-per week attacker sold next week

Chelsea are ‘pushing’ for Hakim Ziyech to join Saudi club Al-Nassr as soon as next week.

That’s according to a recent report from leading transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano, who claims the Moroccan winger’s proposed move to Saudi Arabia is ‘advancing well’.

Todd Boehly’s Chelsea are desperately trying to trim their squad down as Mauricio Pochettino prepares to get the club back on track following an extremely disappointing season which saw them finish 12th in the Premier League.

Negotiations between Hakim Ziyech and Al Nassr are advancing well. Chelsea are pushing to get it done next week, player open to the move as he’d join Cristiano Ronaldo. 🚨🔵🇸🇦 #CFC 🔴 No agreement on personal terms yet between Pierre Aubameyang and Saudi clubs. Talks continue. pic.twitter.com/Wv9LvIjAQd — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 18, 2023

Set to follow the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante to Asia’s lucrative Pro League, Chelsea’s number 22, who has just two years left on his £100,000-per week contract (Spotrac), is in line to become the next big-named Premier League player to leave Europe’s biggest league.

During the 30-year-old’s three years at Stamford Bridge, Ziyech, who has represented Morocco on 52 occasions, has scored 14 goals and provided 13 assists in 107 games in all competitions.