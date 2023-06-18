Chelsea want £100,000-per week attacker sold next week

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea are ‘pushing’ for Hakim Ziyech to join Saudi club Al-Nassr as soon as next week.

That’s according to a recent report from leading transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano, who claims the Moroccan winger’s proposed move to Saudi Arabia is ‘advancing well’.

Todd Boehly’s Chelsea are desperately trying to trim their squad down as Mauricio Pochettino prepares to get the club back on track following an extremely disappointing season which saw them finish 12th in the Premier League.

More Stories / Latest News
“Keep an eye on West Ham” – Hammers tipped to battle two European giants for Ligue 1 star
Everton eyeing double summer Leeds United swoop
Erik Ten Hag ‘left fuming’ with how Man United takeover impacting transfer plans

Set to follow the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante to Asia’s lucrative Pro League, Chelsea’s number 22, who has just two years left on his £100,000-per week contract (Spotrac), is in line to become the next big-named Premier League player to leave Europe’s biggest league.

During the 30-year-old’s three years at Stamford Bridge, Ziyech, who has represented Morocco on 52 occasions, has scored 14 goals and provided 13 assists in 107 games in all competitions.

More Stories Hakim Ziyech

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.