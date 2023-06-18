After spending the second half of the 2022-23 season out on loan with Jose Mourinho’s Roma, Leeds United defender Diego Llorente is reportedly set to make his switch permanent.

That’s according to reports in the Italian media which claim the Spanish centre-back is on the verge of completing a permanent transfer to last season’s Europa Conference League finalists.

Following the Whites’ relegation back to the Championship, Llorente, who was previously available for just over £15m, is now set to be sold for just under £8.5m.