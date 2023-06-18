Arsenal transfer target given £60m asking price by London rivals

Crystal Palace reportedly want £60million to sell Marc Guehi this summer following transfer rumours linking him with the likes of Tottenham and Arsenal.

The England international is one of the Premier League’s most solid defensive players outside of the traditional big six, so it makes sense that he’s attracting a lot of interest.

It also makes sense that Palace don’t want to let him go on the cheap, with journalist Ben Jacobs claiming it’ll take £60million to let him go.

It will be interesting to see if Spurs and Arsenal are prepared to cough up that much money for Guehi.

The 22-year-old would be a big loss for Palace, so they’ll surely hope that that asking price can put suitors off.

