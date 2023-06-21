Manchester United ready to try €40m transfer bid for 27-year-old as Chelsea cool interest

Manchester United are reportedly ready to try offering €40million for the transfer of Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana, though they may have to pay closer to €50 for him.

The Cameroon international has shone in Serie A and it seems Man Utd are now stepping up their interest in him, while Chelsea have cooled theirs, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

Onana looks an ideal upgrade for David de Gea at Old Trafford, with Fabrizio Romano explaining how there seems to be some uncertainty over whether or not the Spaniard will sign a new contract with the Red Devils.

It’s a bit of a surprise that Chelsea aren’t also pushing for Onana as they would surely do well to bring in someone more reliable than Kepa Arrizabalaga as their number one.

United will undoubtedly hope this can give them the advantage in this deal, but it seems nothing is done yet.

Erik ten Hag will know Onana well from their time together at Ajax, so he seems the ideal candidate to move to MUFC this summer, even if CaughtOffside have also been told that the likes of Jordan Pickford are also being considered.