English club agree deal to sign Crystal Palace striker

Things are starting to take shape at Crystal Palace, with chairman Steve Parish getting the ball rolling with the Eagles transfer business.

The south Londoners are yet to appoint a full time manager for the new season, though the closer it gets to pre-season for the 2023/24 campaign, the more likely it is that Roy Hodgson will carry on in the role for another season at least.

Though he is the elder statesman in the English top-flight, he showed within the space of 10 games late last season that he’s still able to get a tune out of a Premier League squad.

Indeed, The Guardian (subscription required) note that the former England manager is the favourite for the role.

A one-year deal is apparently being spoken about which is likely to suit all parties, particularly as Hodgson will be 76 just a few days before the opening fixture of the new season.

In any event, one striker at the club is likely to be offloaded shortly, with another English club being the grateful recipient of his services.

According to Football Insider sources, 21-year-old Rob Street is set to sign for Cheltenham Town on a free transfer.

Clearly not part of the Selhurst Park outfit’s first-team plans moving forward, it’s a deal that will clearly suit a player who has been out on loan at Shrewsbury and is arguably better suited to teams in the lower divisions of the English game.