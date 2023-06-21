Man United submit £50m bid for midfield star but offer is rejected immediately

Chelsea have rejected a new offer from Manchester United for Mason Mount as the Blues hold out for more in order to part ways with the 24-year-old. 

The United bid consisted of a £45million in guaranteed fees plus £5million in add-ons but the Blues want more than that if they are to sell one of their homegrown stars. Sky Sports reports that the bid was rejected immediately by the West London club and they have told their Premier League rivals what they want for the England international.

Chelsea are said to have quoted Man United a £60million fee plus £5million in add-ons for Mount, reports The Athletic, but it remains to be seen if the Manchester club will raise their offer in the coming days.

Chelsea reject a new bid from Man United for Mason Mount
Man United have been linked to Mount heavily in the build-up to the summer transfer window and it looks like the Red Devils are determined to get Erik ten Hag his man.

The 24-year-old has just one year left on his Chelsea contract, therefore, £65m seems like a lot of money when the player is free in 12 months’ time.

United will likely bid again for the Blues star as Ten Hag looks to strengthen his squad ahead of the new campaign.

