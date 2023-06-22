Clint Dempsey hints £57m striker could join West Ham in June

West Ham United would be a great transfer for Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic if the American decides to leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

That is the view of former US international Clint Dempsey, who believes the Hammers would be a ‘good option’ for his struggling compatriot.

Despite joining Chelsea from Borussia Dortmund in 2019 in a deal worth around £60m, Pulisic has always failed to become one of the Blues’ regular wide-attackers. Constantly in and out of the team under several different managers, the 24-year-old looks destined to leave the club in search of a new challenge.

And speaking to CBS Sports about what the talented American should do next for the sake of his career, Dempsey, formerly of Fulham and Tottenham, said: “I think that La Liga would be a good option, and I think there are still teams in the top six where he could get in.

“I like that league for him, in the way that he plays and the way he can connect with people. How he can use his speed to create chances.

“And I still think that the Premier League is a good option for him. There are other teams in the top six. I think West Ham could be a good option. There are more options out there.

“The most important thing is you go somewhere where you are going to play, where you like the style and the coach believes in you.”

Would you like to see David Moyes try and sign Chelsea’s number 10? – Let us know in the comments.