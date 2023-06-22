Tottenham Hotspur are looking to sign Tosin Adarabioyo from Fulham in the summer.

According to a report from Evening Standard, the 25-year-old offender is up for sale after his contract talks with Fulham broke down last week.

The defender has just one year left on his current contract with the London club and Spurs could be able to sign in for a knockdown price.

Apparently, Spurs were keen on signing the Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi, but the former Chelsea defender is likely to cost a premium and Adarabioyo has been identified as a cheaper alternative.

The 25-year-old has done well for Fulham and he has shown his quality in the Premier League. He could prove to be a useful option for Tottenham at the back.

Spurs will have to bring in defensive reinforcements this summer and signing a proven Premier League defender for a reasonable price could prove to be a wise decision.

Clement Lenglet has already returned to his parent club Barcelona upon the expiry of his loan deal and players like Davinson Sanchez and Eric Dier could be on their way out of the club as well.

Tottenham might need to bring in multiple defensive reinforcements this summer.

The 25-year-old will be hoping to prove himself at a big club and hold down a regular starting spot under Ange Postecoglou next season.

Spurs looked vulnerable at the back this past season and they will have to tighten up defensively if they want to get back into the Champions League.

It remains to be seen whether Spurs connect the deal across the line. Apparently, clubs like Rennes and Monaco are keen on signing the 25-year-old defender this summer as well.