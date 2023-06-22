Chelsea’s two-man ‘high-profile- striker shortlist depends on exits

Chelsea have once again been the busiest club during this summer’s transfer window.

The Blues, owned by US billionaire Todd Boehly, have splashed over £650m in the last two windows, and now in the American’s third, the Londoners are once again the centre of attention.

It’s not been players arriving at Stamford Bridge so far though; multiple players have either left or are in the process of leaving, including midfielder N’Golo Kante, who recently agreed to join Saudi side Al-Ittihad.

Other players set to move on are winger Hakim Ziyech, centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly, Mason Mount and potentially even Kai Havertz, who remains locked in talks to join Arsenal.

However, despite their need to trim their bursting squad down, Chelsea are still expected to bring in at least one ‘high-profile’ player, and according to a recent report from Football Insider, the position the club are targeting is the striker’s role.

Should Havertz seal a cross-town transfer to the Emirates, the Blues will be without a main forward, especially considering Romelu Lukaku has shown no signs of wanting to return from his loan spell with Inter Milan.

And the names at the top of the Londoners’ shortlist are believed to be Lukaku’s ‘Inter team-mate and World Cup winner Lautaro Martinez, as well as Napoli’s in-form hitman Victor Osimhen.

Both players have enjoyed successful campaigns with the latter, who netted 31 goals in 39 games, in all competitions, seeing his stock rise tenfold.

However, for either, even both, strikers to be approached by Chelsea, Boehly must first continue to offload the players who do not feature in Mauricio Pochettino’s long-term plans.