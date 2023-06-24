The Declan Rice saga rumbles on with no one really any closer to knowing whether the West Ham captain will move to Arsenal, Manchester City, Bayern Munich or end up staying put at the London Stadium.

Staying with the Hammers, however romantic, seems the most unlikely scenario at present, but Arsenal are dragging their heels by making frankly laughably bids for the player, and Pep Guardiola hasn’t fully shown his hand at present.

Though there’s still plenty of the window left to go, it would be best for all parties if a deal is able to be concluded soonest.

Bayern Munich, meanwhile, appear to have decided to turn their attentions elsewhere – to one of Rice’s team-mates in fact.

According to reliable German football journalist, Christian Falk, Manchester City star, and Rice’s England colleague, Kalvin Phillips, is now on the Bavarians radar.

FC Bayern have Kalvin Phillips (27) of Manchester City on their Shortlist. Philips is the alternative for Declan Rice @BILD_Sport @altobelli13 pic.twitter.com/uREVG4CUmF — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) June 23, 2023

It’s believed that the player would prefer to stay on with City for at least another season, even if that means he remains a bit part player in the squad.

West Ham themselves would surely love to have Phillips on the roster at the London Stadium if Rice does go, but it isn’t clear if the player would be tempted by a move down south.

For now, the status quo remains the same.