Fabrizio Romano claims Tottenham are interested in Bundesliga star and talks have already taken place

Tottenham have joined the race to sign 22-year-old Dutch defender Micky van de Ven from Wolfsburg.
That’s according to the renowned Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano who claims that talks have already taken place between the club and the player’s representatives.
He tweeted:
“EXCL: Tottenham have included Micky van de Ven on their shortlist for the new centre back alongside Edmond Tapsoba as both are appreciated by the club.
Talks already took place for Wolfsburg’s Dutch centre back represented by team Raiola.”
The 22-year-old’s performance for the Bundesliga club this past campaign has gained the attention of several top clubs in Europe including Liverpool.
The Reds have reportedly identified him as a long-term replacement and have been keeping a close eye on him.
He is a left-footed centre-back who is commanding in the air and boasts great dribbling skills as well. He is a typical modern-day defender who can play the ball out comfortably from the back.
He could be the perfect signing for Tottenham’s Australian manager who is keen on signing players that will fit into his philosophy.
