Man City hit by huge blow as major player will miss the start of the new Premier League season

It’s back to business soon for Pep Guardiola and his Man City side, as they attempt to be the first side in history to defend a treble.

Given the way in which they played during 2022/23 and their consistency over the past few years, it isn’t beyond the realms of possibility that the Cityzens could dominate in every competition they enter in 2023/24.

Dare we suggest that a first ever English quadruple could finally be within reach now too.

For that to happen of course, everything has to be perfect for Guardiola and his expensively assembled outfit.

As with previous campaigns, the juggernaut has to hit top gear at just the right time, and then City need that little stroke of luck to push them over the line.

That’s a long, long way off at this stage, and they’ve been hit with the worst possible news before a ball has even been kicked in pre-season.

According to the Daily Star, midfield star, Kevin De Bruyne, will miss the start of the Premier League season.

The injury that the Belgian international sustained in the Champions League final won’t have healed in time for him to play against former Man City star, Vincent Kompany’s Burnley side, though the report does state that player and club hope that he’ll be ok for the European Super Cup clash against Sevilla.