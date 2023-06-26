According to The Mirror, Arsenal have agreed personal terms with Ajax defender Jurrien Timber and have made a £38m bid for him.

As per the report, the Dutch club are yet to respond to Arsenal’s latest bid for him but there is a optimistic feeling around the club that the bid will be accepted.

And Arsenal defender Jakub Kiwior after the international friendly against Germany spoke with Meczyki (via Mirror) and seems to have confirmed that Arsenal are signing a new defender.

When asked about incoming players, Kiwior expressed his satisfaction with the increased competition and eagerly inquired about the identity of the player in question.

“I’m glad there’s going to be more competition,” Kiwior replied before asking: “Who’s coming?”

Upon learning that it was Timber, the defender exclaimed his excitement, stating, “It’s great that Timber is joining. Let the best players play at Arsenal. Let’s win matches and win trophies together.”

Timber is a ball playing defender who can play both as a centre-back as well as a right-back. He is an extremely aggressive defender who is known for using his body expertly which allows him to win many balls for his team.

His style of play and attributes are perfect for a team that likes to play high pressing football like Arsenal.

He has made 121 appearances for Ajax across all competitions and has scored 6 goals and assisted four.