Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano on Arsenal transfer battles over Declan Rice and Romeo Lavia

Arsenal are in a bidding war with Manchester City for West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice, and also face competition from Liverpool for Southampton youngster Romeo Lavia.

That’s according to football transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside, with the reporter explaining that Manchester City have now bid for Rice, while Arsenal are also expected to make another offer for the England international.

This could be an intriguing contest to watch in the coming days, with a conclusion surely not too far away now after a protracted saga for one of the finest midfield players in Europe.

Lavia is another exciting young talent to watch after impressing at Southampton last season, and he could undoubtedly be a fine alternative for the Gunners if City end up beating them to Rice.

However, it seems Liverpool are now also in the running for the 19-year-old Belgian, so it’s further competition for Arsenal in what is proving a tricky market for them this summer, with Ilkay Gundogan also someone they asked about before he moved to Barcelona.

“Let’s start with last night’s really big news about Declan Rice. Manchester City’s opening bid for the West Ham captain is in, and we know Arsenal will also bid again, for a third time,” Romano said.

“City’s official proposal is £80m plus £10m in add-ons, so a £90m package. Arsenal, from what I understand, have the intention to respond and try again – their last bid was £75m plus £15m in add-ons, but they will try again, they will stay in the race and keep pushing for Rice.”

He added: “Elsewhere, there was also news of Liverpool joining the race for Romeo Lavia yesterday. On the player side, they are speaking to many clubs including both Liverpool and Arsenal. Nothing is decided yet, and it’s also important to remember that Southampton want an important fee close to £50m.

“Arsenal have an excellent relationship with his agents but it’s not just about that. This doesn’t impact Liverpool’s pursuit of Khephren Thuram, he remains on their list at this stage.”