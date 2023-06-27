With a Europa League campaign ahead of them this season, West Ham are going to need all of the help that they can get in 2023/24.

Strength in depth will absolutely be a pre-requisite if the Hammers want to go deep into the cup competitions and remain competitive in the Premier League.

The east Londoner’s form last season in the English top-flight was about as far removed from their Europa Conference League form as it was possible to be.

It was as if Moyes was playing two different XIs in each competition, and for whatever reason, until later in the Premier League campaign the players just couldn’t find the rhythm that had taken them all the way to Prague and an eventual final victory over Serie A side, Fiorentina.

There’s clearly a need for at least two players per position for Moyes, so the news that they could be willing to let Thilo Kehrer leave the club just a year after joining from Paris Saint-Germain is an odd one.

More Stories / Latest News Bayern Munich reach ‘agreement in principle’ with Harry Kane Man United make surprise De Gea U-turn, goalkeeper now considering exit Exclusive: Expert tips Bayern to use Man Utd interest to their advantage in Kane transfer pursuit

The 26-year-old has become a fan favourite, but according to The Guardian, after an inconsistent first year in East London – just two assists in 29 games per WhoScored -, he might be on his way to seek his fortune elsewhere.

With Ben Johnson also being rumoured as a potential sale, that leaves Moyes very light in the full-back areas, so one has to assume that he has a plan up his sleeve that will put every Hammer’s mind at rest.