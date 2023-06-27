Man United ready to clear out as many as 13 players this summer regardless of takeover

It could be one of the biggest summer transfer windows in Manchester United’s recent history, and if Erik ten Hag wants to continue the good work he began last season, he needs to get to work.

As many as 13 Red Devils stars could be sacrificed this summer as the Dutchman looks to ensure that the Old Trafford outfit continue to feel comfortable at the Premier League’s top table.

According to the Daily Mail, the first-team manager is only going to be handed £120m to spend in the market, and to that end, player sales will allow him to bring in the calibre of player he believes can take United to the next level.

Regardless of whether the Glazer family sell the club or not, the first team still need to evolve in order for ten Hag to move forward with his project.

The full list of players up for grabs are as follows: Harry Maguire, Jadon Sancho, Alex Telles, Fred, Scott McTominay, Donny van de Beek, Anthony Elanga, Hannibal Mejbri, Eric Bailly, Brandon Williams, Dean Henderson, Anthony Martial and Zidane Iqbal (who has already finalised his departure).

Some will clearly command more of a fee than others, but it will be the associated saving on wages that also opens up the possibilities for ten Hag.

One thing is abundantly clear, and that’s that the Dutchman isn’t going to rest on his laurels.

Perhaps for the first time since Sir Alex Ferguson, United have a real winner in their dugout who has the respect of his squad and will stop at nothing to get the long-overdue and lasting success that the club deserved.