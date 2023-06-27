Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano provides update on Wilfried Zaha Lazio transfer

CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the Wilfried Zaha transfer saga amid interest from Serie A giants Lazio.

Romano broke the news of Lazio being keen on Zaha last week, but it seems things haven’t particularly advanced since then, with the transfer news expert explaining that the Ivory Coast international’s wage demands could be an issue for the Stadio Olimpico outfit.

Zaha has shone in his time in the Premier League, proving a star performer for Palace for many years, even if he notably struggled in a spell at Manchester United as a youngster.

The 30-year-old surely deserves a shot at a top European club, and it would certainly have been intriguing to see what he could do in Maurizio Sarri’s Lazio side.

This saga might not be over yet, but it seems that there hasn’t been much progress and it may simply be out of Lazio’s financial reach.

“As I revealed last week, Lazio remain an option for Wilfried Zaha, but there’s still nothing advanced on this one. From what I’ve been told, Zaha’s representatives spoke to Lazio but it’s not an easy deal, just talks at the moment. Lazio don’t pay huge salaries usually, so it’s not easy at all to secure a big name like this. Zaha has many other options and nothing is decided yet,” Romano said.

Zaha could surely play for any of the traditional big six in the Premier League, so it’s slightly surprising not to see more rumours emerging of interest in him this summer, especially considering he’s a free agent.