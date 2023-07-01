Chelsea have identified the Celta Vigo midfielder Gabri Veiga as a top target this summer.

According to a report from Evening Standard, the Blues are looking to add more creativity and goals to the side and the 21-year-old has been identified as an option.

Veiga had an impressive campaign with Celta Vigo and he managed to score 11 goals across all competitions. The talented young midfielder picked up four assists along the way as well.

The player has a release clause of £34.6 million in his contract and Chelsea certainly have the financial means to pay the asking price.

The Blues recently parted ways with Kai Havertz who has joined Arsenal. Mason Mount is closing in on a move to Manchester United as well.

The Blues will have to replace their goals and creativity this summer and Veiga could prove to be a solid, long-term investment.

The 21-year-old is highly rated in Spain and he has a big future ahead of him. He has all the attributes to develop into a top-class player for Mauricio Pochettino in the coming seasons.

The opportunity to play in the Premier League could be an attractive option for the youngster and it remains to be seen whether he is keen on a move to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are one of the biggest clubs in the world and despite failing to qualify for the Champions League, they will be an attractive destination for most players.

Furthermore, Veiga’s release clause seems quite reasonable and the transfer could look like a bargain in the coming seasons. Signing the 21-year-old should be a no-brainer for Chelsea this summer.