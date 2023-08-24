Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has slammed Gabri Veiga as “embarrassing” for completing a transfer to Saudi Arabia club Al Ahli.

The former Germany international has had a superb career playing at the very highest level, winning the Champions League and other major honours with both Real Madrid and his former club Bayern Munich, while he is also a World Cup winner with his country.

It’s perhaps not too surprising, therefore, that Kroos is far from impressed to see a promising young talent like Veiga moving from La Liga to the Saudi Pro League at such an early stage in his career.

See below as plenty of fans have spotted Kroos’ savage comment on Fabrizio Romano’s Instagram…

So Gabri Veiga heads for Al-Ahli. ?????? Toni Kroos' comment under the Instagram post of @FabrizioRomano … ? pic.twitter.com/KBhFUfRGja — PSGhub (@PSGhub) August 24, 2023

While it may have been a tad unprofessional of Kroos to publicly criticise Veiga this way, it’s hard not to see the 33-year-old’s point.

Veiga is a huge talent with the world at his feet, and could surely have been competing for major honours with a move to Napoli this summer, or a number of the other top clubs who wanted him.

The Spaniard would be earning big money wherever he went, so to choose a lucrative offer from Saudi over the prestige of playing at the top level certainly seems a highly questionable decision.