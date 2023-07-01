Leeds United set to demand £15m for star player linked with Manchester United

Leeds United are set to demand £15m for Robin Koch who is being strongly linked with a move away.

The 26-year-old is set to be made available for sale by the club who were recently relegated to the Championship.

Manchester United are said to be among the clubs interested in him as per journalist Nicolo Schira.

And Italian transfer expert Rudy Galetti has today claimed that Leeds are in talks with German side Frankfurt regarding Koch.

He also claimed that other Bundesliga sides including Bayer Leverkusen and Berlin are also monitoring him.

Galetti added that Leeds will be looking for a £15m fee for the player.

A number of players will be expected to leave the club after their relegation. If Leeds can coup a fee in the region of £15m for him, that would be considered great business on their part.

 

