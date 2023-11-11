6ft 4in Leeds player set for imminent exit from Elland Road

Eintracht Frankfurt are reportedly keen to keep hold of Leeds United loanee Robin Koch ahead of the German’s loan spell expiring at the end of the season.

That’s according to recent reports, which claim the Leeds United defender is in line to sign for Frankfurt permanently following what has so far been an impressive loan in the Bundesliga.

The 27-year-old spent three years at Elland Road before he left on loan at the end of last season following the Whites’ relegation back to the Championship, and now set to stay where he is, Leeds, who will know his contract expires at the end of the season, will already be planning for the defender’s inevitable free transfer.

During his first six months at the Deutsche Bank Park Stadium, Koch, who has eight international caps to his name, has directly contributed to four goals in 17 games in all competitions.

