27-year-old wants his future away from Leeds United

Robin Koch has refused to rule out staying with Eintracht Frankfurt beyond this season.

The German defender is on loan from Leeds United following their relegation back to the Championship on the final day of last season.

And clearly enjoying life in the Bundesliga, the loanee, who spoke to Kicker, said: “I feel very comfortable here and have thought about the decision very carefully. Before the move, I also asked some players what it was like here. So far, expectations have even been exceeded. After the year we will see what happens next.”

When asked if he can envision staying with the club beyond his initial loan period, the 27-year-old said: “I can imagine that very well. I currently feel in perfect hands at Eintracht and want to achieve a lot here.”