49ers name contact to make 21-goal striker as their first Leeds signing

Leeds United FC
Posted by

Leeds United could reportedly target an exciting new signing up front under their new owners.

The 49ers have taken control of Leeds and are now lining up a transfer deal for prolific Coventry City front-man Victor Gyokeres.

Reports state, however, that the player’s preference is to move out of the Championship, as he’s recently been linked with teams in the Premier League and elsewhere in Europe.

More Stories / Latest News
Immediate development after Steidten appointment as he eyes exciting £7.5m midfielder
20-year-old footballer stabbed to death as teen charged for murder at party
Transfer news: Arsenal getting closer to Timber signing, Szoboszlai to Liverpool & more – Fabrizio Romano

Gyokeres was impressive in the Championship last season and clearly has it in him to play at a higher level, so it remains to be seen if he’d be ready to move to Elland Road and potentially wait another year or more to get into the top flight.

More Stories Viktor Gyokeres

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.