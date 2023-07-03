(Image) Liverpool star removes LFC from social media bio

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara has been spotted removing any mention of the Reds in his Instagram bio.

See below as Anfield Edition have been among the numerous LFC fan accounts to notice the change from the Spanish midfielder, who may well be hinting that his future at the club is in some doubt this summer…

More Stories / Latest News
German World Cup winner passes away aged 79
Leicester striker set to join Nottingham Forest for £8m in 4-year deal
Leeds United duo set to exit the club ahead of pre-season start next week

Of course, this may just be an error, or nothing particularly significant at all, but in the modern game fans are always keen to keep an eye on little details like this as they often offer some clue to what can be going on behind the scenes.

Thiago was not quite at his best for Liverpool last season so it may be that he’s on his way out of Anfield following the signings of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai to strengthen Jurgen Klopp’s midfield.

More Stories Thiago Alcantara

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.