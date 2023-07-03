Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara has been spotted removing any mention of the Reds in his Instagram bio.

See below as Anfield Edition have been among the numerous LFC fan accounts to notice the change from the Spanish midfielder, who may well be hinting that his future at the club is in some doubt this summer…

Thiago has removed LFC from his Instagram bio. pic.twitter.com/k5fufT5I4a — Anfield Edition (@AnfieldEdition) July 3, 2023

Of course, this may just be an error, or nothing particularly significant at all, but in the modern game fans are always keen to keep an eye on little details like this as they often offer some clue to what can be going on behind the scenes.

Thiago was not quite at his best for Liverpool last season so it may be that he’s on his way out of Anfield following the signings of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai to strengthen Jurgen Klopp’s midfield.