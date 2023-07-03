Steven Gerrard accepts offer from surprise club to become manager after initially rejecting move

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has been announced as the manager of Saudi Pro League outfit Al Ettifaq after the former midfielder initially rejected the role.

It was reported in early June that the former Aston Villa boss was considering moving to the Middle East but Gerrard initially turned down an offer from Al Ettifaq after travelling to Saudi for talks last month.

The Athletic reported on Monday that Gerrard will accept the role as manager of Al Ettifaq as the former Liverpool star is set to be one of the big named managers to move to the Saudi League.

Ettifaq have now confirmed Gerrard as their new manager and it will be the 43-year-old’s first role since he left Aston Villa last October.

Following Gerrard’s decision to reject the Saudi offer, The Athletic reports that discussions resumed last week over becoming Ettifaq’s new boss.

It is no secret that Gerrard dreams of managing Liverpool one day and this is a strange move for the former footballer to make as it might not count for a lot in terms of getting a big role in England.

The former Aston Villa boss saw his reputation take a hit in Birmingham and many expected him to move down the leagues in order to build it up; Gerrard however, seems to think that a move to Saudi Arabia is the best way to get back to managing in the Premier League.