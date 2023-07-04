Man City pessimistic over keeping key star and will now accept bid between £45m-£50m

Man City’s Bernardo Silva is the subject of interest for several clubs ahead of the new season and the Champions League winners are said to be growing pessimistic about keeping their key star.

Silva has two years left on his contract at the Etihad Stadium but the Portugal international has been linked with a move away throughout the last two summers.

Barcelona and PSG have been long-time admirers of the midfielder but in recent weeks, Saudi Arabian clubs have been trying to tempt Silva away from Man City. If the 28-year-old does decide to leave the Manchester club, the Middle East or Paris seems the likely destinations, and Football Insider are reporting that the Premier League champion are ready to accept £45m-50m for the Portuguese star.

Silva has been at Man City for six years and has grown to become one of Pep Guardiola’s most important players. The midfielder has won everything with the Manchester club and seems to be intrigued by a new challenge.

Time will tell if Silva will leave the Etihad and should that happen it will be a big blow for Guardiola going into the new season, especially with Ilkay Gundogan also departing his squad, but the City boss is more than capable of replacing both.