Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow is expected to leave the club this summer.

According to reports, the £7 million player is edging towards an exit after falling down the pecking order at the club.

Apparently, Bournemouth and Leeds United are keen on signing the goalkeeper this summer.

The 6 feet 3-inch goalkeeper is unlikely to get regular game time at Newcastle next season and it makes sense for him to move on in search of first-team action.

The Magpies have Nick Pope as their first-choice goalkeeper and the former Burnley star has done quite well since his move to St James’ Park.

Newcastle will be hoping to recoup most of the £7 million they paid for the goalkeeper back in 2014 it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

Darlow needs to play regularly at this stage of his career and a move away from Newcastle would be ideal for him.

The Magpies are likely to head into the new season with Nick Pope and Martin Dubravka as their goalkeeping options.

