More transfer window success for Arsenal as €40m capture gets ready for medical

So far so good for Arsenal in this summer’s transfer window, with yet more good news on the way for Gunners supporters.

Both sporting director, Edu, and first-team manager, Mikel Arteta, have done sterling work to get certain transfers over the line.

First, Kai Havertz was tempted to sign from London rivals, Chelsea, and later this week it’s expected that West Ham captain, Declan Rice, will undergo his medical with the club before putting pen to paper on a record-breaking deal for the club.

Declan Rice to Arsenal, here we go! Deal in place between Arsenal & West Ham and Gunners sign their top target. ???? #AFC £100m plus £5m add ons. It’s the most expensive signing ever for Arsenal and most expensive English player ever. Arteta & Edu, crucial to make it happen. pic.twitter.com/w0OApXoTwD — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 4, 2023

If that weren’t a good enough start to the window, the north Londoners have now reached full agreement with Ajax right-back, Jurrien Timber, according to The Athletic (subscription required).

The deal will cost the Gunners €40m/£34.3m with €5m/£4.3m more in add-ons.

It isn’t clear at this stage if that’s the extent of Arsenal’s incoming transfer business this summer, but one thing is for sure, and that is they’re not messing about.

The disappointment of being beaten to the Premier League title by Man City, when for the vast majority of the 2022/23 campaign it looked as if the prize would be heading back to the Emirates Stadium for the first time in 19 years, is clearly a motivating factor for their business so far.

If they’re able to attack the start of the 2023/24 season in the same way that they did 12 months ago, perhaps not even City will be able to stop them this time.

A first title on the 20th anniversary of the last would be somewhat apt too.