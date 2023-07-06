Man United hit stumbling block in their chase for Andre Onana

Having recently confirmed the signing of Mason Mount from Chelsea, it appears that Man United are not having it all their own way with the pursuit of Andre Onana from Inter Milan.

The Cameroonian stopper would appear to be Erik ten Hag’s first choice for goalkeeping duties next season, but a deal still isn’t quite there for the 27-year-old who played under the Dutchman at Ajax.

It’s all gone quiet on the David de Gea front too, with supporters none the wiser at this stage if the Spaniard is just going to up and leave or whether he plans to get around the negotiating table and thrash out the issues remaining with his new contract offer.

Either way, that doesn’t look like it will derail United’s bid for Onana.

According to reliable journalist, Fabrizio Romano, however, Inter have once again turned down an offer from the Red Devils, this time for €50m total (€45m + €5m).

It’s a stumbling block that United can perhaps do without, although there are cogent reasons to believe that it will only be a matter of time before any deal is complete.

That’s because Romano also notes that the Italian giants have gone shopping for a new keeper of their own.

If United are able to go to Inter’s asking price shortly, then there appears to be every chance that Onana will be in place for the start of United’s pre-season training schedule or not long thereafter.

