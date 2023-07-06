Man United hit stumbling block in their chase for Andre Onana

Having recently confirmed the signing of Mason Mount from Chelsea, it appears that Man United are not having it all their own way with the pursuit of Andre Onana from Inter Milan.

The Cameroonian stopper would appear to be Erik ten Hag’s first choice for goalkeeping duties next season, but a deal still isn’t quite there for the 27-year-old who played under the Dutchman at Ajax.

It’s all gone quiet on the David de Gea front too, with supporters none the wiser at this stage if the Spaniard is just going to up and leave or whether he plans to get around the negotiating table and thrash out the issues remaining with his new contract offer.

Either way, that doesn’t look like it will derail United’s bid for Onana.

Inter told Manchester United that €50m bid is not enough to proceed and close André Onana deal. ???? #MUFC Inter rejected €45m plus €5m but clubs remain locked in negotiations — sources still on same feeling, €55m fee could be enough to get it done in the next days. pic.twitter.com/d4MPSk3bs3 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 6, 2023

According to reliable journalist, Fabrizio Romano, however, Inter have once again turned down an offer from the Red Devils, this time for €50m total (€45m + €5m).

It’s a stumbling block that United can perhaps do without, although there are cogent reasons to believe that it will only be a matter of time before any deal is complete.

That’s because Romano also notes that the Italian giants have gone shopping for a new keeper of their own.

Understand Inter have opened talks to sign Yann Sommer from Bayern. ???? #Inter ?? He’s on top of list alongside Anatolij Trubin, club now considering to invest on both if André Onana joins Man United. Sommer was already on Inter list last January. He wants the move. pic.twitter.com/xijrMYielS — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 6, 2023

If United are able to go to Inter’s asking price shortly, then there appears to be every chance that Onana will be in place for the start of United’s pre-season training schedule or not long thereafter.