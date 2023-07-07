£62m signing would rather sit on the bench than join Newcastle this summer

It seems that Newcastle aren’t going to get everything their own way in the transfer market this summer, after they were snubbed by one £62m signing that could end up sitting on the bench at his current club.

The Magpies are building quite the squad for the forthcoming 2023/24 campaign, and whilst there will be serious competition for places, it’s clear that the club are on an upward trajectory.

With a Champions League campaign as well as domestic responsibilities to attend to, there will be plenty of opportunities for players to stake their claims for a regular starting spot in Eddie Howe’s side.

One of those players won’t be Marc Cucurella, however.

It’s believed that the former Barcelona and Brighton and Hove Albion star wants to stay at Chelsea, with the Evening Standard (subscription required) noting that he is hoping to impress new manager, Mauricio Pochettino.

It’s a interesting stance from the 24-year-old Spaniard and given the upheaval at Stamford Bridge last season, a brave one too.

From the beginning of September until the end of last season, he only played 90 minutes on seven occasions for the Blues according to WhoScored.

No doubt he will be hoping that the new manager will wipe the slate clean and give every player the chance to earn his spot before the first whistle of the new season.