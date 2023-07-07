Crystal Palace make enquiry for exciting £40m-rated Newcastle United player; he could be allowed to leave

Crystal Palace can’t afford to waste time waiting for Wilfried Zaha to make his mind up as to whether he wants to stay in south London of move elsewhere.

To that end, the Eagles are already looking at other options, one of whom plays for high-flying Newcastle United.

There was a time in the not to distant past that the Magpies were on the same level as their contemporaries in terms of positions finished in, players bought etc., but ever since the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) took over the club, Newcastle have entered a different level entirely, with the greatest of respect to Crystal Palace.

It’s not all good news for the players at St. James’ Park, however. Where once certain individuals were the first names down on the team sheet, now some of them can’t even get into the match day squads.

One player who has slipped right down the pecking order despite being the darling of the terraces is Allan Saint-Maximin.

The star enjoyed sporadic appearances during the 2022/23 season, but for a player of his talent that’s simply not good enough.

Perhaps that’s why Palace are just one club to have checked on his situation according to 90Min.

The outlet also note the close attentions of some Saudi clubs, and with PIF taking charge of the top four teams in the Saudi Pro League, it really wouldn’t be a surprise to see him end up there.

Decisions, decisions…