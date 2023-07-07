Fabrizio Romano says Tottenham will sign only one centre-back based on who is cheapest

Tottenham are currently in the process of recruiting a new centre-back ahead of the new season and with the North London club in talks with two stars, Spurs will seemingly only sign one.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Bayer Leverkusen’s Edmond Tapsoba remains on Tottenham’s list with talks said to be still ongoing in order to bring the defender to North London. Spurs are also discussing a move with Wolfsburg’s Micky van de Ven and according to the transfer journalist, the Premier League side will only sign one of them based on who will be the cheapest.

Ange Postecoglou is in need of a new defender ahead of the new campaign as the backline was a big weakness for Tottenham last season as the North London outfit conceded 63 goals – the sixth-highest in the Premier League.

Edmond Tapsoba remains in Tottenham list as talks are still ongoing. He's always been top target as new CB. ?? #THFC Spurs are now working on both van de Ven & Tapsoba deals; up to the club to decide who they want to sign, also based on financial package. pic.twitter.com/ZAD3qbXOze — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 7, 2023

This situation pretty much sums up Daniel Levy as most clubs would either sign both or choose the one that fits their manager’s plans best. However, Tottenham have decided to sign the star that proves to be the cheapest, and who that will be should be revealed in the coming weeks.

This season is a big one for Spurs as they start a new era under another manager but this time around, the campaign will dictate whether Harry Kane signs a new deal or not.