Liverpool fans will be impressed hearing what Trent Alexander-Arnold has been doing pre-season

Trent Alexander-Arnold is preparing for one of the best seasons of his career as the potential of playing in a new role has given the defender huge motivation ahead of the new campaign.

The 24-year-old endured heavy criticism from many fronts for his performances throughout last season as Liverpool struggled, but things improved drastically towards the end of the campaign as the right-back was moved into midfield.

The potential of starting the campaign in that role seems to have really motivated Alexander-Arnold as the Times are reporting that the defender has been hiking up mountains and cycling at altitude after cutting short his summer break short in a bid to return to Liverpool in the best shape of his career.

The 24-year-old gave himself one week of holiday after representing England and has instead been immersed in an intense training camp, focusing on his speed and endurance.

This is the second time Alexander-Arnold has done something like this as the Liverpudlian opted not to go on holiday during the international break in March after being overlooked by Gareth Southgate for the England squad. Instead, the defender did extra work at Liverpool’s training ground, which brought about good results.

This decision likely fuelled the current plan as Alexander-Arnold looks to have his best season yet in a red shirt as Liverpool try and rejoin the fight at the top of the Premier League.