Man United closing in on huge summer signing with five-year deal set to be offered

Man United and Erik ten Hag are closing in on a new goalkeeper as the Premier League giants are close to reaching an agreement with Inter Milan for Andre Onana.

That is according to De Telegraaf, who reports that Man United have made huge strides in their pursuit of Onana as they are approaching an agreement with Inter for a fee of around €55m after the Red Devils saw two other bids rejected by the Serie A giants.

The Premier League club have already agreed personal terms with the goalkeeper and the report states that the former Ajax star will be offered a 5-year deal, or a 4-year deal, with an option of another year.

The signing of Onana will be huge for Ten Hag as the 27-year-old is suited perfectly for the way the Dutch coach wants to play at Old Trafford. The duo have already worked together at Ajax, therefore, the United boss knows exactly what he is getting.

Mistakes from David de Gea cost the Premier League giants on a few occasions last season and the signing of Onana is a big upgrade on the Spanish shot-stopper as Man United look to close the gap to Man City.