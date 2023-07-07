Manchester United are keen on improving their attacking department before the summer transfer window closes and they are ready to launch a substantial offer for Rasmus Hojlund.

The 20-year-old Denmark international has made quite an impression since his move to Italy and he was a key player for Atalanta this past season.

Hojlund managed to score 16 goals and pick up seven assists across all competitions and he should prove to be a quality acquisition for the Red Devils if they manage to sign him.

According to a report from the Telegraph, Manchester United will submit a £50 million offer to sign the talented young striker.

It will be interesting to see if Atalanta are prepared to sanction his departure in the coming weeks.

The Italian outfit will probably hope to recoup as much as possible for the talented young striker and they are likely to demand a premium.

Signing a top-quality goalscorer should be a priority for Manchester United. They were overly reliant on Marcus Rashford for goals last season and they need to add more depth to the position.

Hojlund could share the goal-scoring burden with Rashford and he would also allow the England international to operate as a winger.

Rashford had to operate as a striker last season because of the absence of a recognised goalscorer.

Meanwhile, a move to Manchester United could accelerate the talented young striker’s development and a manager like Erik ten Hag could nurture him into a star.

The opportunity to move to the Premier League will be an attractive option for the player and he is likely to be tempted to join the Red Devils.