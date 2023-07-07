More upheaval at Chelsea as yet another player leaves Stamford Bridge

Not a day seems to go by at the moment without Chelsea Football Club being in the news.

Drama has engulfed the Blues ever since Todd Boehly took over at Stamford Bridge, and even the hire of Mauricio Pochettino doesn’t appear to have stemmed the tide of players looking to get out of the door as quickly as possible.

The Argentinian needs things to settle down quickly. With the rest of his squad expected back in the next few days, he will have a firmer grip on just who still wants to be part of his revolution at the club and who wants out.

One player that won’t be plying his trade in west London any longer is USMNT star, Christian Pulisic.

According to a tweet from respected transfer journalist, Fabrizio Romano, a deal with AC Milan was completed on Friday afternoon for a fee of more than €20m with add-ons.

Christian Pulisic to AC Milan, here we go! Deal in place between clubs as Chelsea accepted conditions of final bid. ????? #ACMilan Personal terms agreed weeks ago as the player only wanted Milan — pushing for this new chapter. Medical/travel being scheduled. pic.twitter.com/E49z8U4dVB — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 7, 2023

Pulisic’s departure speaks of a club in total disarray.

With a new manager in place, why wouldn’t players stay at the club in order to see what he has in mind for them and the team more generally before making a decision?

Maybe Chelsea’s problems stem from issues that pre-date Pochettino’s appointment, and to that end, the best that the Argentinian can do is forget about any players that don’t want to play for the club and concentrate on those that do.