‘Have enquired’ – Journalist claims Premier League club have made contact with Manchester United regarding 23-year-old

Tottenham have contacted Manchester United regarding Jadon Sancho.

That’s according to journalist Ben Jacobs who claims that the North London club have enquired about the Manchester United player’s availability this summer.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, he said:

“With Jadon Sancho, Tottenham have enquired. I’m not aware that they’ve advanced anything beyond that at this point.

“They’ve also got good other business done now, quite early in the window, including James Maddison.”

Spurs have been very proactive in the transfer window so far having already signed Guglielmo Vicario and James Maddison while also securing the permanent transfer of Dejan Kulusevski and Pedro Porro.

Furthermore, they are on the verge of signing Manor Solomon on a free transfer and are in advanced negotiations for Micky van de Ven and Edmond Tapsoba.

They have also been linked with Jadon Sancho this summer with a previous report by Daily Star claiming that Spurs are considering a £50m swoop for him.

While it is too early to suggest that Spurs will make a move for him, he would definitely be a quality addition to their team. Even though he has struggled at Manchester United so far, there is no doubting his talent.