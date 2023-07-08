“I told everyone” – England U21s hero James Trafford reveals what he told his teammates before the final

England U21 hero James Trafford has revealed that he had predicted before the game that he would save a penalty against Spain.

The Young Lions won the Euros U21 Championship with a clean sweep as they remained unbeaten throughout the tournament. They also did not concede a single goal.

And much credit goes to the young Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford who was terrific throughout.

England took the lead in the dying minutes of the first half thanks to a big deflection off Liverpool’s Curtis Jones leaving the Spanish goalkeeper with no chance of saving it.

Spain got a chance to score an equaliser right at the end of the game when they were awarded a penalty in the 97th minute.

Spain captain Abel Ruiz stepped up take it but Trafford made a brilliant save to deny him and followed it up with another super save on the rebound. His heroics ended up winning England the Championship.

After the game, Trafford revealed that he had told his teammates before the game that he would save a penalty tonight. And when the penalty was awarded to Spain, he knew he would be save it.

He said:

“I told everyone this morning that I was going to save a pen and when it was a penalty I knew I was going to save it so it was pretty easy. I told all my mates back home that I was going to save one.”

This just shows the incredible mentality of the young goalkeeper who has shown all the traits to become a top-class goalkeeper.

He has been linked with a move away from City in search for more playing time with Leicester City one of the clubs interested in signing him.