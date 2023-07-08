Daniel Farke eyeing six new Leeds United signings

Leeds United, under the guidance of their new manager Daniel Farke, are reportedly keen on bolstering their squad with up to six new signings.

The club aims to reinforce several key positions in order to improve their overall squad depth and competitiveness for the upcoming season as they look to return to the Premier League.

The positions they are targeting this summer, according to Football Insider, include a goalkeeper, centre-back, left-back, right-back, winger, and striker.

The need for a new goalkeeper arises from the impending departure of their current shot-stopper, Illan Meslier, who is set to leave the club along with Jack Harrison and Junior Firpo. Diego Llorente has already joined Roma.

In defence, the club is eyeing reinforcements in both central and full-back positions. A new centre-back will provide stability and leadership at the heart of their defence, while the signings of a left-back and right-back will enhance their options in wide defensive areas.

To inject creativity and pace into their attacking lineup, Leeds United is eager to secure the services of a winger. This player will offer width, directness, and incisive runs down the flanks, adding a different dimension to their attacking play.

Lastly, a new striker is on their wish list to bolster their goal-scoring capabilities as Farke looks to replace the underperforming and injury-stricken Patrick Bamford.