Manchester United continue to be linked with a move for the Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana.

The 27-year-old has been quite impressive for the Italian club and he was a key player for them as they reached the Champions League finals last season.

The Red Devils are looking to secure his services in the coming weeks and journalist Alfredo Pedulla claims that an offer close to €60 million could arrive from the Premier League club next week.

There have been rumours that the Red Devils have recently failed with an opening offer to sign the player.

The two clubs are likely to be locked in talks regarding a potential transfer over the weekend and it will be interesting to see if Manchester United can finally submit an acceptable offer for the player.

The 27-year-old goalkeeper would be the ideal long-term replacement for David De Gea. The Spaniard is now a free agent after his contract expired at Old Trafford.

Onana is at the peak of his powers right now and he could prove to be the ideal acquisition for the Red Devils. He could sort out their goalkeeping situation for the foreseeable future.

In addition to that, that 27-year-old is well versed in the playing style of manager Erik ten Hag having worked with him during their time together at Ajax.

The Inter Milan star could be the ideal fit for the Red Devils and his distribution skills make him the perfect goalkeeper for Manchester United’s current style of play.